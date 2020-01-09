WHO AFRO Release Discusses Logistical Support, Challenges Related To Addressing DRC Ebola Outbreak

WHO Regional Office for Africa: The complex logistics of Ebola response

“…Every day, 2.89 metric tons of medical and non-medical supplies and equipment leave WHO hubs in Kinshasa and in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, to hubs in Beni and Butembo towns and five district warehouses. More than 800 vehicles, one plane, two helicopters, four trucks, 410 motorcycles (for accessing remote villages) and 37 ambulances are needed to move the supplies and team members. … WHO works closely with the Ministry of Health and United Nations partners such as the World Food Programme and UNICEF as well as the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in-country. [WHO Operations Support and Logistics (OSL)] also supports the logistics of some partners and fills gaps when partners lack implementing capacity. … WHO logistics operations in the DRC is supported by the European Commission Humanitarian Aid (ECHO)” (January 2020).