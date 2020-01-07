menu

USAID Administrator Green Discusses DRC Ebola Outbreak Response, Preparedness With WHO DG Tedros

Jan 07, 2020

USAID: USAID Administrator Mark Green’s Phone Call With The Director-General Of The World Health Organization, The Honorable Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Ph.D.
“The following is attributable to Acting Spokesperson Pooja Jhunjhunwala: U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green spoke with the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Friday to discuss efforts to respond to the outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) amid increasing security concerns and how to best support the Government of DRC and its partners to control the disease…” (1/6).

