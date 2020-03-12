White House Ordered HHS To Classify Coronavirus Discussions, Excluding Experts, Sources Tell Reuters

Reuters: Exclusive: White House told federal health agency to classify coronavirus deliberations — sources

“The White House has ordered federal health officials to treat top-level coronavirus meetings as classified, an unusual step that has restricted information and hampered the U.S. government’s response to the contagion, according to four Trump administration officials. … Staffers without security clearances, including government experts, were excluded from the interagency meetings, which included video conference calls, the sources said. … The sources said the National Security Council (NSC), which advises the president on security issues, ordered the classification…” (Roston et al., 3/11).