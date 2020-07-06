Reopenings, Mixed Messages Fuel Steep Increase In U.S. COVID-19 Cases As White House Readies New Messaging; Iran Orders Mask Usage; El Salvador Delays Reopening; South Africa Faces Coronavirus, TB

AFRICA

AP: Sex workers lack food for taking HIV drugs during COVID-19 (Ssuuna, 7/4).

CNN: South Africa battles coronavirus and tuberculosis (McKenzie, 7/4).

The Guardian (Nigeria): COVID-19: Nigeria may record spike in malaria, TB deaths, Global Fund warns (Onyedika-Ugoeze, 7/4).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Powerless in a pandemic: Solar energy prescribed for off-grid healthcare (Rowling, 7/3).

Xinhua: WHO donates 160 oxygen concentrators to boost fight against COVID-19 in South Sudan (7/3).

ASIA

Bloomberg Law: India’s First Covid-19 Vaccine Races to Meet Mid-August Target (Shrivastava/Pradhan, 7/4).

Pakistan Today: U.S. donates 100 ventilators to support Pakistan’s Covid-19 response (7/3).

Reuters: Kim Jong Un says North Korea prevented coronavirus from making inroads (Cha, 7/2).

EUROPE

Devex: Europe’s COVID-19 funding muddle (Chadwick, 7/3).

POLITICO: Government divisions add to corona-ravaged Sweden’s woes (Duxbury, 7/5).

LATIN AMERICA

Reuters: Coronavirus surges on Colombia’s Caribbean coast, doctors warn deaths underreported (Griffin/Acosta, 7/5).

Reuters: El Salvador delays next steps in reopening economy as COVID-19 cases rise (Rentaria, 7/5).

Reuters: Bolivia digs mass graves as cemeteries fill with coronavirus victims (Ramos/Sherwood, 7/3).

MIDDLE EAST

The Hill: Iran orders mask usage as coronavirus cases spike (Budryk, 7/6).

Washington Post: The pandemic stranded Palestinians abroad. Politics kept them there (Berger, 7/1).

NORTH AMERICA

The Hill: Public health expert: ‘Mixed messaging’ on masks, social distancing contributed to ‘perilous moment’ for U.S. (Budryk, 7/5).

NBC News: ‘We need to live with it’: White House readies new message for the nation on coronavirus (Lee et al., 7/3).

New York Times: The Fullest Look Yet at the Racial Inequity of Coronavirus (Oppel et al., 7/5).

VOA News: New Concern in U.S. South About Rising Coronavirus Spread (Bredemeier, 7/6).

Wall Street Journal: Some Hospitals in Southern, Western U.S. States Near Capacity Amid Coronavirus Outbreaks (O’Brien et al., 7/5).

Wall Street Journal: Mexico’s Covid-19 Death Toll Could Be Twice as High as Official Tally (Luhnow/Montes, 7/3).

Xinhua: Premature reopenings, unclear messaging on restriction measures lead to spike in U.S. COVID-19 cases: expert (7/6).