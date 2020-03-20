White House Favors Videoconference Over In-Person Meeting For June G7 Summit, Warns Americans Not To Travel Abroad

The Hill: White House scraps G-7 summit in favor of videoconference due to coronavirus

“This summer’s Group of Seven (G-7) summit has been scrapped due to concerns over the coronavirus, the White House confirmed Thursday. World leaders will instead convene via videoconference…” (Samuels, 3/19).

New York Times: As Pandemic Grows, U.S. Warns Americans Not to Travel Abroad

“The State Department announced on Thursday that Americans should not travel outside the country, and that citizens abroad should either return home or stay in place as the coronavirus pandemic grows. The department raised its global health advisory to Level 4, or ‘do not travel,’ which is the highest warning, usually reserved for nations that are war zones or facing serious disruptions such as political unrest or natural disasters…” (Wong, 3/19).

POLITICO: G-7 meeting replaced with teleconference due to coronavirus

“…Trump spoke with leaders from the seven nations this week via videoconference in what Deere said was the first time the group has met virtually. ‘The White House also informed the other G7 members that in order to continue close coordination, the President will convene the Leaders’ via video teleconference in April and May just as he did this week,’ [White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere] added…” (Semones, 3/19).