While Refugees, Developing Nations Face Grave Threat From COVID-19 Pandemic, Some Poor Countries Could Offer Models For Contact Tracing

AP: Lack of virus testing stokes fears in world’s refugee camps

“There are over 70 million people worldwide who have been driven from their homes by war and unrest, up to 10 million are packed into refugee camps and informal settlements, and almost none have been tested for the coronavirus…” (Krauss et al., 4/22).

NPR: How Do You Do Contact Tracing? Poor Countries Have Plenty Of Advice

“…Contact tracing is used all over the world, including in the U.S. The idea is to track down anyone in recent contact with a newly diagnosed patient, then monitor the health of these contacts. In the developing world, it’s been a valuable tool in fighting infectious diseases like Ebola and tuberculosis. Public health workers there have lots of experience. So as the U.S. hires potentially hundreds of thousands of contact tracers to contain the coronavirus, health departments could be looking to models from such regions as Africa, South Asia, and Latin America on how these teams will do their work…” (Beaubien, 4/22).

