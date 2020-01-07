While Global Health Strives For Equity, Field Marked By ‘Unequal Power Dynamics,’ Opinion Piece Says

NPR: Opinion: It’s Time To End The Colonial Mindset In Global Health

Abraar Karan, internal medicine resident in the Hiatt Residency in Global Health Equity at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School

“…Today, the field of ‘global health’ strives to create equitable and just relationships between wealthy and impoverished regions, places, and peoples. But it is still a field with markedly unequal power dynamics … It is not a relationship in which Western visitors and local people are collaborating equally — or perhaps even more appropriately, where local leaders take the dominant role. … When we fail to recognize this harsh truth, we end up taking our power for granted. There is nothing more dangerous than that” (12/30).