Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Response, Including Vaccine Development

Bloomberg: Pandemic Is an Opportunity for Developing Nations

Mihir Sharma, Bloomberg Opinion columnist (5/30).

Devex: COVID-19 as the catalyst for NGOs’ digital transformation

Rakesh Bharania, director of humanitarian impact data at Salesforce.org (5/29).

Foreign Policy: Leaders Can’t Lift Lockdowns Without Public Trust

Avtar Singh, writer and editor at Foreign Policy (5/31).

The Lancet: The starting line for COVID-19 vaccine development

Nelson Lee, professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alberta’s Department of Medicine, and Allison McGeer, professor in the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathobiology at the University of Toronto (5/28).

NPR: The Ghosts Of Colonialism Are Haunting The World’s Response To The Pandemic

Abraar Karan, internal medicine physician and clinical fellow at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and Mishal Khan, associate professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (5/29).

Project Syndicate: How to Reset the U.S. Pandemic Response

Roman Frydman, professor of economics at New York University, and Gernot Wagner, clinical associate professor at New York University (6/1).

Project Syndicate: Ethiopia’s Unconventional COVID-19 Response

Arkebe Oqubay, senior minister and special adviser to the prime minister of Ethiopia and distinguished fellow at the Overseas Development Institute (5/29).

Project Syndicate: Globalizing the Fight Against the Pandemic

Carlos Alvarado Quesada, president of Costa Rica, and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO (5/29).

Wall Street Journal: A Fast Coronavirus Vaccine, Without Cutting Corners

Luciana Borio, vice president at In-Q-Tel, and Scott Gottlieb, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and board member of Pfizer and Illumina (5/31).

Washington Post: In India, the pandemic is cover for Modi’s war on journalists

Jason Rezaian, Global Opinions writer at the Washington Post (6/1).