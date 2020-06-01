Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Response, Including Vaccine Development
Bloomberg: Pandemic Is an Opportunity for Developing Nations
Mihir Sharma, Bloomberg Opinion columnist (5/30).
Devex: COVID-19 as the catalyst for NGOs’ digital transformation
Rakesh Bharania, director of humanitarian impact data at Salesforce.org (5/29).
Foreign Policy: Leaders Can’t Lift Lockdowns Without Public Trust
Avtar Singh, writer and editor at Foreign Policy (5/31).
The Lancet: The starting line for COVID-19 vaccine development
Nelson Lee, professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alberta’s Department of Medicine, and Allison McGeer, professor in the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathobiology at the University of Toronto (5/28).
NPR: The Ghosts Of Colonialism Are Haunting The World’s Response To The Pandemic
Abraar Karan, internal medicine physician and clinical fellow at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and Mishal Khan, associate professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (5/29).
Project Syndicate: How to Reset the U.S. Pandemic Response
Roman Frydman, professor of economics at New York University, and Gernot Wagner, clinical associate professor at New York University (6/1).
Project Syndicate: Ethiopia’s Unconventional COVID-19 Response
Arkebe Oqubay, senior minister and special adviser to the prime minister of Ethiopia and distinguished fellow at the Overseas Development Institute (5/29).
Project Syndicate: Globalizing the Fight Against the Pandemic
Carlos Alvarado Quesada, president of Costa Rica, and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO (5/29).
Wall Street Journal: A Fast Coronavirus Vaccine, Without Cutting Corners
Luciana Borio, vice president at In-Q-Tel, and Scott Gottlieb, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and board member of Pfizer and Illumina (5/31).
Washington Post: In India, the pandemic is cover for Modi’s war on journalists
Jason Rezaian, Global Opinions writer at the Washington Post (6/1).