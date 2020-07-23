War-Torn Yemen Faces Acute Food Insecurity, Particularly In Southern Areas, U.N. Agencies Warn

AP: U.N. agencies warn of more food shortages in war-torn Yemen

“U.N. agencies warned Wednesday that food shortages will rise sharply in parts of war-torn Yemen in the next six months, mainly because of the overall economic decline and the pandemic that has ripped through the Arab world’s poorest country…” (Magdy, 7/22).

The Guardian: ‘Open your eyes’: Yemen on brink of famine again, U.N. agencies warn

“…The World Food Programme (WFP), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and UNICEF say that the percentage of the population predicted to face acute food insecurity in southern areas of the country will rise from 25% to 40% by the end of the year. … The warning follows the latest integrated food security phase classification (IPC) analysis released by the U.N. agencies…” (Beaumont, 7/22).