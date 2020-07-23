menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

War-Torn Yemen Faces Acute Food Insecurity, Particularly In Southern Areas, U.N. Agencies Warn

Jul 23, 2020

AP: U.N. agencies warn of more food shortages in war-torn Yemen
“U.N. agencies warned Wednesday that food shortages will rise sharply in parts of war-torn Yemen in the next six months, mainly because of the overall economic decline and the pandemic that has ripped through the Arab world’s poorest country…” (Magdy, 7/22).

The Guardian: ‘Open your eyes’: Yemen on brink of famine again, U.N. agencies warn
“…The World Food Programme (WFP), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and UNICEF say that the percentage of the population predicted to face acute food insecurity in southern areas of the country will rise from 25% to 40% by the end of the year. … The warning follows the latest integrated food security phase classification (IPC) analysis released by the U.N. agencies…” (Beaumont, 7/22).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.