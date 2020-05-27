menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Virtual Pledging Conference For Venezuelan-Related Aid Raises $2.79B

May 27, 2020

Devex: Virtual Venezuela pledging conference raises $2.79B
“A virtual pledging conference for Venezuelan refugees and migrants raised $2.79 billion in total commitments Tuesday. Representatives from UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration, which supported the conference along with the European Union and Spain, said the United Nations agencies were pleased with the results of the conference, which was livestreamed on YouTube. Of the $2.79 billion raised, $653 million is grant funding…” (Welsh, 5/27)

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.