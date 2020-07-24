U.N. Women Director Warns Of Increase In Violence Against Women During COVID-19 Lockdowns

CNBC: U.N. director warns of a ‘shadow pandemic’ of violence against women during lockdowns

“The executive director of U.N. Women told CNBC that the Covid-19 crisis has significantly ‘set women back’ through challenges including job losses and creating a worrying ‘shadow pandemic’ of violence. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who heads up the unit dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women as well as being under-secretary-general of the United Nations, said that every pandemic has a gender dimension and many women are facing a much harder time because of the impact of the global response to the virus…” (Bryer, 7/24).