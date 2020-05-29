Medical, Humanitarian Organizations Call For Action To Prevent Violence Against Health Care Workers Amid Pandemic

AP: Red Cross says 208 COVID-related attacks on health workers

“The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross said it has recorded 208 COVID-19-related attacks against health workers and installations in 13 countries since March, a striking contrast to the cheers and clapping in gratitude for their work in many nations…” (Lederer, 5/28).

Devex: With attacks against health workers on the rise, advocates call for action

“Attacks against health workers have increased under the strain of COVID-19, according to a cohort of medical and humanitarian organizations. In a joint declaration, they call for governments to do more than talk about it. The 13 organizations, which include the International Committee of the Red Cross, International Council of Nurses, and Physicians for Human Rights, say they collectively represent more than 30 million health care professionals…” (Root, 5/29).