Vaccine Expert, Whistleblower Rick Bright To Testify Before U.S. House Subcommittee, Call For Coordinated National Response To COVID-19 Based In Science

May 14, 2020

Roll Call: ‘Darkest winter in modern history’ may be ahead, whistleblower to testify
“A Trump administration health official who filed a whistleblower complaint last week plans to tell Congress Thursday that without a science-based national response to the pandemic, 2020 will be the ‘darkest winter in modern history.’ ‘Our window of opportunity is closing,’ Rick Bright will tell the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee, according to his prepared testimony. … ‘If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities,’ his testimony reads…” (Kopp, 5/13).

Additional coverage of Bright’s expected testimony and whistleblower case is available from Science and Washington Post.

