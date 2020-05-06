menu

Former BARDA Director Rick Bright Files Whistleblower Complaint Alleging U.S. Health Officials Dismissed Early Warnings Over Novel Coronavirus

May 06, 2020

Wall Street Journal: Vaccine Expert Alleges Top U.S. Health Officials Resisted Coronavirus Warnings
“A government vaccine specialist who was moved out of his job last month alleges that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services resisted his warnings about the dangers of the coronavirus and removed him from his position for raising alarms about an antimalarial drug President Trump had touted as a potential treatment. Rick Bright, who had led an HHS division on biomedical research, portrayed agency leadership as dismissing his concerns about the novel coronavirus in a complaint filed Tuesday with the Office of Special Counsel, an independent federal investigative agency. The complaint alleges that career scientists were concerned the U.S. wasn’t properly preparing for a potential pandemic…” (Armour et al., 5/5).

Additional coverage of Bright’s whistleblower complaint is available from AP, CNN, Financial Times, Fox News, NBC, New York Times, NPR, Roll Call, STAT, and Washington Post.

