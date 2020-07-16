USAID Provides Support To South Africa For Oxygen, Critical Care, Planning Amid COVID-19

U.S. Embassy & Consulates in South Africa: Press Release: The United States Provides Oxygen Support to South Africa

“The U.S. government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing an additional US$3.5 million (R59 million) to support the National Department of Health’s (NDoH) oxygen supply, demand, and reticulation strategy and their efforts to procure supplies and equipment needed for critical care beds. The funds will also be used to support emergency preparedness and planning efforts at the provincial level. … These activities are being funded through the United States’ Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act to support the global health response to COVID-19 and will be managed by USAID’s partner, Right to Care, which also manages some of the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) activities…” (7/15).