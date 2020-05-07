menu

USAID Issues Guidance Disallowing Grant Recipients From Using Donor Funds For PPE Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

May 07, 2020

The Hill: USAID issues new restrictions for NGOs on buying PPE amid pandemic
“The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has notified some grant recipients that they can’t use donor dollars to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) necessary to protect against COVID-19, hurting key operations abroad. USAID has put a ‘pause’ on allowing NGOs to use U.S. funds to buy PPE, including a wide range of filtering respirator masks, like N95 masks, surgical masks, and surgical gloves, according to an email from a USAID officer to NGOs operating abroad that was obtained by The Hill. … The New Humanitarian was first to report on the new directive…” (Kelly, 5/6).

