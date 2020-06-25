USAID Improves Score On Publish What You Fund’s 2020 Aid Transparency Index

USAID: USAID Improves Our Score on the Aid Transparency Index (ATI)

“On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Publish What You Fund (PWYF) released its Aid Transparency Index (ATI), the only independent assessment of how the world’s major donors perform in letting the public know where they invest taxpayer resources. … In this year’s Index, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) achieved our best performance yet: we increased our score by eight points from the last Index in 2018, and are in the top tier of the ‘Good’ category, the second-highest ranking. This success is a reflection of improvements in the quality of USAID’s data and the increase in the frequency with which we publish health and humanitarian data…” (6/24).