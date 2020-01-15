menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

7 Of 10 U.K. Government Departments Not Meeting Aid Transparency Targets, Publish What You Fund Research Shows

Jan 15, 2020

Devex: 7 out of 10 U.K. government departments failing to meet aid transparency targets
“Research commissioned by the U.K. government has found that seven out of 10 departments are not spending aid transparently enough to meet its own targets. Of the government departments spending aid, just two — the Department for International Development and the Department of Health and Social Care — achieved transparency ratings of ‘very good,’ according to research by campaign group Publish What You Fund, while the Department for Business, Energy, & Industrial Strategy was rated ‘good’…” (Worley, 1/15).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.