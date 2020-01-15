7 Of 10 U.K. Government Departments Not Meeting Aid Transparency Targets, Publish What You Fund Research Shows

Devex: 7 out of 10 U.K. government departments failing to meet aid transparency targets

“Research commissioned by the U.K. government has found that seven out of 10 departments are not spending aid transparently enough to meet its own targets. Of the government departments spending aid, just two — the Department for International Development and the Department of Health and Social Care — achieved transparency ratings of ‘very good,’ according to research by campaign group Publish What You Fund, while the Department for Business, Energy, & Industrial Strategy was rated ‘good’…” (Worley, 1/15).