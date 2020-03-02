USAID Chief Nutritionist Shawn Baker Discusses Priorities In Devex Interview

Devex: Q&A: USAID’s first chief nutritionist plans to ‘demystify’ the sector

“Shawn Baker is the U.S. Agency for International Development’s first chief nutritionist, a role he told Devex he is particularly excited to take on in 2020 — a critical year for the global nutrition agenda. Formerly the director for nutrition at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Baker said he wants to use USAID’s expertise and relationships to galvanize support for the Nutrition for Growth Summit set to take place in December in Tokyo. That event aims to secure concrete commitments from donors, partner countries, and the private sector to accelerate progress on improving nutrition worldwide…” (Welsh, 3/2).