USAID Announces Up To Additional $200M To Accelerate Reductions In Maternal, Newborn, Child Mortality, Morbidity In High-Burden Countries

USAID: USAID Announces Up To An Additional $200 Million To Accelerate Reductions In Maternal, Newborn, And Child Deaths

“On May 22, 2020, the U.S Agency for International Development (USAID) launched the third in a series of new global health awards to accelerate reductions in maternal, newborn, and child mortality and morbidity in high-burden countries. This award, valued at up to $200 million and subject to annual appropriations, is part of the MOMENTUM suite of projects, which aims to increase the capacity of host-government institutions and local non-governmental organizations to introduce, deliver, scale-up, and sustain the use of evidence-based, high-quality maternal, reproductive, newborn, and child health care and voluntary family planning. … This MOMENTUM award will focus on addressing the impacts of fragility — whether triggered by political instability, natural disasters, conflict, or violence — on the health and well-being of women, newborns, and children…” (6/8).