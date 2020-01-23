menu

USAID Launches Up To $130M In Awards For Maternal, Newborn, & Child Health, Family Planning Projects

Jan 23, 2020

USAID: USAID Announces Up To $130 Million to Accelerate Reductions in Maternal, Newborn, and Child Deaths
“On December 27 and December 31, 2019, the U.S Agency for International Development (USAID) launched the first two in a series of global health awards to accelerate reductions in maternal, newborn, and child mortality and morbidity in high-burden countries. These two awards — collectively valued at up to $130 million, subject to annual appropriations — fall under the MOMENTUM suite of projects, which aims to increase the capacity of host-government institutions and local non-governmental organizations to introduce, deliver, scale-up, and sustain the use of evidence-based, high-quality maternal, reproductive, newborn, and child health care and voluntary family planning…” (1/22).

