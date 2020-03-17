USAID Administrator Mark Green, Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Issue Statements Addressing Green’s Departure From Post

USAID: Statement by USAID Administrator Mark Green

In a statement announcing his resignation from USAID, USAID Administrator Mark Green says, “For two and a half years, I have had the honor, and the joy, of serving as the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). … [I]t is with pride, and not a little sadness, that I announce my plans to leave USAID and return to the private sector next month. With the vision and dedication of the men and women of USAID, the agency has done unceasing and robust work to change and improve the power of foreign assistance to help our partner nations on their Journeys to Self-Reliance. The purpose of foreign assistance is to end the need for its existence. The work of USAID every day provides a powerful return on investment to the American taxpayers for our national security, our economic growth — this generosity is simply in our DNA as a country. … I look forward to seeing USAID’s mission continue to address the wide-ranging development and humanitarian challenges of the 21st century” (3/16).

U.S. Department of State: On USAID Administrator Mark Green

U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo released a statement addressing the resignation of USAID Administrator Mark Green (3/16).