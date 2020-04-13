Media Outlets Examine USAID Administrator Mark Green’s Tenure Prior To Departure From Post, Comments About Agency’s Future

ABC News: Mark Green, Trump’s top foreign aid chief, departs with warning against cuts and U.S. ‘stepping back’

“Mark Green’s last day couldn’t have come at a worse time. The top U.S. official for foreign aid departed Friday as the world struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump threatened to cut funding to the World Health Organization, and governments around the world battle over medical supplies in an increasingly every-country-for-itself mentality. … Green, who announced his departure on March 16, said he is leaving to ‘return to the private sector’ and thanked Trump and Vice President Mike Pence ‘for their support of me and this remarkable agency.’ But from the president’s first budget, the Trump administration has made clear that foreign aid is generally not favored, and sometimes even used as a cudgel to strong-arm smaller countries…” (Finnegan, 4/10).

Devex: What Mark Green hopes to leave behind at USAID

“…As the USAID chief steps down, the agency finds itself drawn into a global scramble for personal protective equipment, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ordering a ‘pause’ on USAID’s shipment of medical supplies to other countries to shore up America’s COVID-19 response first. … Green acknowledged that USAID is following that directive, but, he said, ‘you will continue to see us playing our leading humanitarian role — that’s for certain.’ … Green said that the global disaster declaration he signed last week will allow USAID to continue to use its International Disaster Assistance resources in support of COVID-19 relief. On Friday, he added, he would be formalizing a plan to grant USAID’s foreign service nationals greater authority over program implementation — ‘to ensure that, to the greatest extent possible, we don’t miss a beat in the work that we do, despite all of the obvious challenges that COVID presents’…” (Igoe, 4/10).