USAID Administrator Mark Green Highlights India As Recipient-Donor Transition Model, China’s Aid Approach In Speech

Daily Excelsior: Want to help countries emulate India model of transitioning from recipient to donor: U.S.

“Challenged by … Chinese overseas aid, the U.S. has said that it wants to help other countries follow the India model of transitioning from being an aid recipient to a partner and then to a donor. ‘Our goal is to help countries move from being recipients to partners, to fellow donors. That’s what we want. We want to build that coalition of the willing for the West, for the United States,’ USAID Administrator Mark Green said in his address to the Professional Services Council’s 7th Annual Development Conference. … Describing China as the most prominent authoritarian player in the developing world, he accused the Asian giant of predatory financing. On the other hand, U.S. tries to help countries become more self-reliant, he noted…” (12/5).