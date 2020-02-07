UNFPA Action Plan Aims To Reach 48M Women, Girls, Young People In Humanitarian Crises In 2020

UNFPA: Action plan seeks to reach 48 million women and girls in humanitarian crises

This post discusses the UNFPA’s efforts to address the health needs of women and girls living through humanitarian crises, highlighting a recently released report that discusses priorities for UNFPA’s global humanitarian action and provides an overview of the organization’s 2019 achievements. The post notes, “In 2020, UNFPA plans to reach an estimated 48 million women, girls, and young people, including 4 million pregnant women, in 57 countries” (2/6).