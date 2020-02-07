UNFPA Launches Appeal For $683M To Reach 48M Women, Girls, Young People In 57 Countries In 2020

Xinhua: U.N. reproductive health agency seeks 683 mln USD for 2020

“The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Thursday launched an appeal for 683 million U.S. dollars for 2020 to provide life-saving reproductive health and protection services to 48 million women, girls, and young people in 57 countries. The targeted population includes 4 million pregnant women affected by conflict, war, or natural disasters, according to the appeal…” (2/7).