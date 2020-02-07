menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

UNFPA Launches Appeal For $683M To Reach 48M Women, Girls, Young People In 57 Countries In 2020

Feb 07, 2020

Xinhua: U.N. reproductive health agency seeks 683 mln USD for 2020
“The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Thursday launched an appeal for 683 million U.S. dollars for 2020 to provide life-saving reproductive health and protection services to 48 million women, girls, and young people in 57 countries. The targeted population includes 4 million pregnant women affected by conflict, war, or natural disasters, according to the appeal…” (2/7).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.