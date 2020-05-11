menu

Uncertainty Surrounds E.U.-Sponsored Draft Resolution On COVID-19 Response Set To Be Debated At WHA

May 11, 2020

Health Policy Watch: World Health Assembly Resolution On COVID-19 Response: The Stark Choices Faced In A Polarized World Of Global Health
“As the 73rd World Health Assembly approaches, the European Union-sponsored draft resolution on the COVID-19 response is gathering steam and storm as it rolls closer to the planned opening of the Assembly on 18 May — with far less clarity about how it might actually hit the shores of the public debate…” (Vijay/Fletcher, 5/8).

