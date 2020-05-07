E.U. To Propose Resolution At WHA Outlining WHO Performance Review Process; U.S., China Involved In Drafting Proposal

The Guardian: E.U. to propose process for how WHO can learn from Covid-19 outbreak

“The European Union is to put forward proposals for a mechanism to learn from the coronavirus pandemic at the next meeting of the World Health Organization (WHO) but will stop short of calls from the U.S. and Australia for a full international inquiry…” (Wintour, 5/7).

Reuters: E.U. wants WHO review of lessons learnt from coronavirus crisis: draft

“…European diplomats said the United States and China have taken part in negotiations on the E.U. resolution, but gave no details of their input. A Chinese spokesman confirmed Beijing had been involved, but U.S. officials declined comment. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has defended the U.N. agency against fierce criticism by U.S. President Donald Trump but has promised a review of its performance after the pandemic eases, including by its independent oversight body…” (Nebehay, 5/6).