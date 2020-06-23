UNAIDS Urges Countries To Act To Prevent Potential HIV Drug Shortages Within Next 2 Months

U.N. News: Countries urged to act over potential HIV drug shortages, within next two months

“Stocks of medication for HIV patients could run out in the next two months, because of higher costs linked to lockdowns and COVID-19 border closures, UNAIDS said on Monday. In a call to countries and manufacturers to take pre-emptive action now, the agency said that both the production of generic antiretroviral drugs and their distribution are threatened. Millions of people could be at risk — particularly in developing countries — if they go without treatment, both to themselves and others from an increased chance of HIV transmission, according to the U.N. agency…” (6/22).

VOA News: U.N. Warns of Risk of Low Distribution of AIDS Drug Amid COVID Lockdowns

“… ‘It is vital that countries urgently make plans now to mitigate the possibility and impacts of higher costs and reduced availability of antiretroviral medicines,’ Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS, said in Monday’s press release. … UNAIDS said it is working with global partners to fundraise to try to offset the costs of sourcing material for these drugs and transporting them, but that partnership with governments in question will be necessary…” (6/22).