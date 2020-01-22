menu

Health Care Is Human Right, UNAIDS Executive Director Says, Urging World Leaders To Ensure Access To Quality Services

Jan 22, 2020

U.N. News: Healthcare’s a human right, not ‘a privilege for the rich’ UNAIDS argues at Davos
“The U.N. agency devoted to ending AIDS as a public health threat is calling on top politicians and governments across the world to ensure the right to quality healthcare is upheld, and not just a privilege to be enjoyed by the wealthy. In a press release issued as the World Economic Forum gets fully underway in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima said that the right to health ‘is eluding the poor and people trying to lift themselves out of poverty are being crushed by the unacceptably high costs of health care,’ with at least half the world’s population unable to access essential health services…” (1/21).

