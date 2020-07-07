Efforts To Reach Global HIV Targets Falter, UNAIDS Report Shows; More Than 70 Nations Risk HIV Medicine Shortages Amid COVID-19, WHO Warns

CNBC: More than 70 countries at risk of running out of HIV drugs due to coronavirus pandemic, WHO says

“More than 70 countries warned they are at risk of running out of HIV medication due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey conducted by the World Health Organization. Twenty-four countries said they have a ‘critically low’ stock of antiretroviral medicine, or ARVs, largely used as a therapy to treat HIV, or have seen a disruption in their supply chain as a result of the pandemic, the WHO said…” (Feuer, 7/6).

Reuters: Faltering AIDS battle risks 10-year setback from COVID-19, U.N. warns

“The global fight against AIDS was faltering even before the COVID-19 pandemic, and this newly emerged viral disease is now threatening to put progress against HIV back by 10 years or more, the United Nations said on Monday. ‘The global HIV targets set for 2020 will not be reached,’ the U.N.’s AIDS agency said in a report. ‘Even the gains made could be lost and progress further stalled if we fail to act’…” (Kelland, 7/6).

