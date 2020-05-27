menu

U.S. State Department Publishes Freedom Online Coalition Statement On COVID-19, Internet Freedom

May 27, 2020

U.S. Department of State: Freedom Online Coalition Statement on COVID-19 and Internet Freedom
This media note summarizes a statement from the Freedom Online Coalition, “a group of 31 countries deeply committed to the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms proclaimed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). We believe that the human rights and fundamental freedoms that individuals have offline must also be protected online. We are committed to working together to support Internet freedom for individuals worldwide — including the freedoms of expression, association, peaceful assembly, as well as privacy rights online…” (5/27).

