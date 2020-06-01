U.S. Sends Unproven COVID-19 Treatment HCQ To Brazil; Russia Set To Introduce COVID-19 Drug; India Begins To Open Amid Rising Cases; African Nations Struggle To Find Escaped Quarantine Patients

AFRICA

Global Press Journal: Defying Uganda’s Ban, Motorcycle Taxis Remain Lifeline for Patients (Segawa/Agiresaasi, 5/31).

The Guardian: African nations fail to find coronavirus quarantine escapees (Burke/Chingono, 5/31).

PRI: Coronavirus exposes Sudan’s broken health care system (Gikandi, 5/29).

Reuters: Some medics say they are muzzled in Egypt’s coronavirus response (5/29).

ASIA

AP: Nepal volunteers become local heroes during virus pandemic (Gurubacharya, 6/1).

AP: India cautiously opens up even as coronavirus cases rise (Saaliq, 6/1).

The Guardian: Patients share beds as coronavirus cases overwhelm Mumbai’s hospitals (Ellis-Petersen, 5/28).

EUROPE

Financial Times: Government defends decision to ease English lockdown restrictions (Pickard, 5/31).

Reuters: Russia’s PM says ‘grounds for cautious optimism’ in coronavirus fight (Korsunskaya/Marrow, 6/1).

Reuters: Exclusive: Russia to roll out its first approved COVID-19 drug next week (Osborn, 6/1).

LATIN AMERICA

AP: U.S. sends Brazil malaria drug unproven for COVID-19 treatment (5/31).

The Guardian: Is Bolivia’s ‘interim’ president using the pandemic to outstay her welcome? (Blair/Bercerra, 5/31).

Reuters: Chile surpasses 1,000 coronavirus deaths, almost 100,000 cases confirmed (Cambero/Bronstein, 5/31).

Wall Street Journal: A Mayor Fights Covid-19 With Free Food as Colombia Faces Rising Toll (Otis, 5/30).

MIDDLE EAST

AFP: Iran says virus cases surpass 150,000 (5/31).

NORTH AMERICA

AP: U.S. cities fear protests may fuel new wave of virus outbreaks (Melley et al., 5/31).

The Atlantic: The Protests Will Spread the Coronavirus (Meyer, 6/1).

Reuters: Lack of protective gear leaves Mexican nurses battling pandemic in fear (Esposito/Oré, 5/30).

STAT: When did the coronavirus start spreading in the U.S.? Likely in January, CDC analysis suggests (Branswell, 5/29).

Washington Post: CDC chief defends failure to spot early coronavirus spread in U.S. (Sun/Achenbach, 5/29).

Washington Post: Canada’s Nunavut: A vast territory with few people — and no coronavirus (Coletta, 6/1).