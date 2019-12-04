menu

U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo Recognizes International Day Of Persons With Disabilities

Dec 04, 2019

U.S. Department of State: International Day of Persons With Disabilities
In this press statement, Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo recognizes the International Day of Persons With Disabilities, saying, “The U.S. government remains firmly committed to upholding the universal rights and fundamental freedoms of the more than one billion people living with disabilities worldwide. We want all people — including persons with disabilities — to have the knowledge, skills and opportunity to pursue their aspirations, develop their capabilities, compete, and succeed in the 21st century” (12/3).

