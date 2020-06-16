menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

U.S. Releases Annual Report Assessing Fiscal Transparency Of 141 Governments

Jun 16, 2020

U.S. Department of State: Department of State Releases Annual Fiscal Transparency Report
“On June 15, 2020, the United States Department of State released the 2020 Fiscal Transparency Report, which found that 76 of 141 governments reviewed by the Department met minimum requirements of fiscal transparency. Fourteen of the 65 governments that did not meet minimum requirements made significant progress during the review period. Fiscal transparency is a critical element of effective public financial management, helps build private market confidence, and underpins economic sustainability…” (6/15).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.