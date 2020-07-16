U.S. Government Welcomes PAHO’s Independent Review Of Mais Medicos Program

U.S. Department of State: Pan American Health Organization Transparency

“The United States government welcomes the Pan American Health Organization’s decision to initiate an independent review of its role in the Mais Medicos program, pursuant to which PAHO provided well over a billion dollars to Cuba. The United States and other key PAHO member states have actively worked with PAHO leadership to design this review into how Mais Medicos was initiated and operated. The review is designed to answer the questions that the U.S. government has raised…” (7/15).