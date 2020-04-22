U.S. Provides Humanitarian Assistance For Tropical Cyclone Herald Response In South Pacific Islands

USAID: U.S. Government Provides Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Tropical Cyclone Harold in the Pacific

“The U.S. Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing $400,000 in immediate assistance to support the response to Tropical Cyclone Harold, which unleashed severe destruction during its week-long path across the southern Pacific Islands. With this funding, USAID is working with partners on the ground in Fiji, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Vanuatu to provide shelter assistance and critical relief items in affected areas…” (4/21).