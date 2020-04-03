Democratic Presidential Candidates Biden, Sanders Discuss U.S. Response To COVID-19 Pandemic, Urge Easing Of Iran Sanctions

AP: Biden wants to talk to Trump about lessons from past crises

“Joe Biden said Thursday that he wants to speak with President Donald Trump in the hope that the president can ‘learn some lessons’ from the Obama administration on how to deal with the coronavirus outbreak…” (Jaffe/Barrow, 4/2).

The Hill: Biden calls for sanctions relief for Iran during coronavirus pandemic

“Former Vice President Joe Biden called for the government to ease its sanctions on Iran as the country struggles to contain an exploding coronavirus outbreak…” (Axelrod, 4/2).

Washington Times: Sanders wants sanctions on Iran eased back; Biden offers qualified support for aid

“…Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont joined more than two dozen members of Congress in petitioning the Trump administration to ease the sanctions. They said the Iranian government hasn’t acted swiftly enough or provided accurate information to the public, but that U.S. sanctions have devastated the country’s public health sector. … Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden followed up Thursday by offering qualified support for aid and sanctions relief for Iran. Mr. Biden said the Trump administration’s move to abandon the Obama-era 2015 nuclear deal and exert a ‘maximum pressure’ strategy has ‘badly backfired’…” (Sherfinski, 4/2).