U.S. Leads World In Pandemic Response, Pompeo Says, Despite Highest COVID-19 Death Toll; CDC Sidelined Under Trump Administration; Other USG Pandemic-Related News

ABC News: Despite world’s highest COVID-19 death toll, U.S. is ‘the world leader in the pandemic’ response: Pompeo

“The United States is leading the world in the number of COVID-19 deaths and cases, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that doesn’t mean the U.S. isn’t also leading the world’s response. During a press conference Wednesday, he defended America’s role in the world amid the global shock at what many see as the botched U.S. response to the pandemic and President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization…” (Finnegan, 7/8).

Washington Post: CDC feels pressure from Trump as rift grows over coronavirus response

“…As the country enters a frightening phase of the pandemic with new daily cases surpassing 57,000 on Thursday, the CDC, the nation’s top public health agency, is coming under intense pressure from President Trump and his allies, who are downplaying the dangers in a bid to revive the economy ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election. In a White House guided by the president’s instincts, rather than by evidence-based policy, the CDC finds itself forced constantly to backtrack or sidelined from pivotal decisions…” (Sun et al., 7/9).

Government Executive: Lawmakers Seek to Ensure Agencies Comply with Watchdog Review of WHO Funding Halt (Bublé, 7/9).

POLITICO: Trump’s health officials find ways to contradict his message downplaying virus risks (Cancryn/Ehley, 7/9).

Reuters: Trump still sees hydroxychloroquine as promising against COVID-19 — White House (Mason/Brice, 7/9).

TASS: U.S. motives behind quitting WHO unclear, says Russia’s U.N. ambassador (Gusman, 7/9).

Xinhua: U.S. move to officially withdraw from WHO draws condemnation from public health experts (7/9).