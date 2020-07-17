Germany Urges WHO To Speed Pandemic Response Review Led By Former Leaders; Pompeo Expresses Concern Over Panel

Fox News: WHO taps ex-PM who blasted U.S. withdrawal to lead coronavirus inquiry, as Pompeo warns of whitewash

“The World Health Organization has appointed former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, who criticized the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO as ‘foolish,’ to lead the embattled agency’s probe into the coronavirus pandemic — as the Trump administration says it fears a ‘whitewashed’ investigation. … On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicated that he was not hopeful for the upcoming investigation, particularly given the Chinese government’s lack of transparency in the past…” (Shaw, 7/16).

Reuters: Germany urges WHO to hasten review of its handling of pandemic

“Germany’s health minister urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to speed up its review of how it has handled the coronavirus pandemic, apparently signaling Europe taking a tougher line on the United Nations body. Berlin, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, has so far largely shielded the Geneva-based organization from the most intense criticism by Washington, which wants to leave the WHO because of its alleged excessive closeness to China. But now Germany seems to be taking a more assertive position…” (Guarascio et al., 7/16).