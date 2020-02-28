menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

U.S. International DFC CEO Adam Boehler Discusses Expectations, Priorities For Development Impact In Devex Interview

Feb 28, 2020

Devex: DFC chief Adam Boehler says development impact will trump deal size
“Among U.S. global development leaders, Adam Boehler, the first CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corp., is in a unique position — the Trump administration wants to give his agency more money, not less. As the new DFC ramps up its operations, Boehler is working to meet the expectations of U.S. lawmakers, White House officials, and development advocates who pushed for the creation of a stronger development finance institution. He is also reassuring his peer agencies and partners that he wants development impact to be front and center when his team decides where to direct their new supply of resources and investment tools…” (Igoe, 2/28).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.