U.S. House Democrats Call For Resignation Of USAID Political Appointee Over Discriminatory Comments; USAID Staff Also Express Concerns

The Hill: House Democrats call for resignation of USAID political appointee over remarks about refugees, transgender people

“House Democrats are calling for the resignation of a U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) political appointee over her ‘history of homophobic, misogynistic, and xenophobic rhetoric.’ In a letter addressed to USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa, Democrats on the House Foreign Relations Committee pointed to tweets reported by CNN and other outlets in which deputy White House liaison Merritt Corrigan made disparaging comments about refugees and transgender people. The lawmakers argue that Corrigan’s words go against USAID’s policy of promoting ‘a nondiscriminatory and inclusive approach to development.’ USAID employees have brought up concerns about Corrigan’s statements, Axios reported Wednesday…” (Moreno, 7/22).