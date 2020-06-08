Media Outlets Examine Public Comments On Abortion, LGBT+ Rights From USAID Officials, Others

CNN: Acting USAID chief’s daughter rebukes him over push for U.N. to limit abortion access

“The daughter of the acting head of the U.S. Agency for International Development is rebuking her father over the agency’s push for the United Nations to remove abortion as an ‘essential service’ in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. ‘I am utterly disgusted that you choose to stand by this administration and take part in stripping people of their human rights. I am truly embarrassed to call you my father,’ a Twitter account appearing to be that of Camille Barsa, acting USAID Administrator John Barsa’s daughter, posted Friday. CNN has attempted to contact a number listed for Camille Barsa, but has not yet received a response. The USAID declined to comment, citing a family matter…” (Stracqualursi/Atwood, 6/6).

ProPublica: New Trump Appointee to Foreign Aid Agency Has Denounced Liberal Democracy and ‘Our Homo-Empire’

“A new Trump appointee to the United States’ foreign aid agency has a history of online posts denouncing liberal democracy and has said that the country is in the clutches of a ‘homo-empire’ that pushes a ‘tyrannical LGBT agenda.’ In one post, Merritt Corrigan, who recently took up a position as deputy White House liaison at the U.S. Agency for International Development, wrote: ‘Liberal democracy is little more than a front for the war being waged against us by those who fundamentally despise not only our way of life, but life itself.’ Corrigan’s new position in the Trump administration, confirmed by two officials, has not been previously reported…” (Torbati, 6/5).