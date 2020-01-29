U.S. Health Officials Provide Coronavirus Response Plans, Offer Assistance To China

PBS NewsHour: WATCH: Health officials unveil strategy to combat novel coronavirus in the U.S.

“Top U.S. health officials laid out plans Tuesday to develop better screening tests, medications, and a potential vaccine to combat novel coronavirus, a flu-like illness that spread from China to more than a dozen countries around the world. … Standing alongside Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield and other top U.S. health officials, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar emphasized the need to work with global health experts to prevent the virus from taking hold in the U.S…” (Santhanam, 1/28).

STAT: Federal officials tell China: Let U.S. health workers enter to help respond to coronavirus

“Federal officials on Tuesday called for a team of Americans to be allowed to enter China and assist with the local response to the novel coronavirus outbreak there, an offer that U.S. officials say the Chinese government has not yet authorized since it was first extended three weeks ago. … ‘We’re urging China: More cooperation and transparency are the most important steps you can take for a more effective response,’ Azar said at a press conference…” (Facher, 1/28).

Additional coverage of the U.S. health officials’ press conference, as well as reaction from other U.S. politicians and researchers, is available from CNBC, The Hill, NBC, NPR, Science Speaks, POLITICO, and UPI.