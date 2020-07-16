U.S. Government Announces Additional $208M In Assistance For Global COVID-19 Response

U.S. Department of State: New Humanitarian and Health Assistance Bolsters U.S. Leadership in Response to COVID-19

“…The Department of State and USAID are providing an additional $208 million in new humanitarian and health assistance to bolster our ongoing response efforts, helping the world’s most vulnerable overcome the devastation inflicted by this deadly virus. With today’s announcement, the State Department and USAID alone have committed more than $1.5 billion for the global COVID-19 response since the outbreak began…” (7/15).