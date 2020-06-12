U.S. Fact Sheets, Statement Provide Overview Of Administration’s Efforts To Implement U.S. Strategy On Women, Peace, Security

U.S. Department of State: U.S. Diplomatic Leadership in Support of Women, Peace, and Security

This fact sheet discusses the State Department’s efforts to implement its U.S. Strategy on Women, Peace, and Security through advancing women’s leadership in peace and security; promoting the safety, human rights, and dignity of women and girls; improving effectiveness by enhancing internal capabilities; and expanding global collaboration and partnerships (6/11).

USAID: Statement by USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa on the Release of the USAID Women, Peace, and Security Strategy Implementation Plan

“The U.S. Strategy on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS Strategy) guides our efforts to advance women’s leadership in preventing and resolving conflict, countering violent extremism, and supporting post-conflict recovery around the world. … I am pleased to release USAID’s Women, Peace, and Security Implementation Plan, which describes concrete actions the Agency will take to support the empowerment of women and girls in countries affected by crisis and conflict. These efforts are critical for the success of USAID’s mission to support communities in our partner nations on their own Journey to Self-Reliance…” (6/11).

White House: President Donald J. Trump and His Administration are Empowering Women to Enhance Peace and Prosperity Around the World

This fact sheet discusses U.S. efforts to advance the 2019 U.S. Strategy on Women, Peace, and Security (6/11).