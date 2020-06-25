menu

U.S. DFC Reveals New Impact Measurement System

Jun 25, 2020

Devex: How DFC is assessing development impact
“After numerous consultations and at least six months of beta testing, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation on Thursday for the first time made public details about how it is assessing development impact. The agency has developed a new impact measurement system, Impact Quotient, or IQ, to assess whether a project will receive funding, push companies to have greater development impact, and track whether projects are having the intended impact…” (Saldinger, 6/25).

