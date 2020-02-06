U.S. Continues To Provide Humanitarian Aid To Venezuelans In Need With Support From International Donor Community

U.S. Department of State’s “DipNote”: Delivering Life-Saving Humanitarian Relief to Venezuelans in Need

Carol Thompson O’Connell, acting assistant secretary of the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, writes, “Since 2017, the United States has provided over $656 million to aid the Venezuela crisis response, of which nearly $473 million is humanitarian assistance for the millions of Venezuelans who have been forced to flee their homes and those facing acute humanitarian needs inside Venezuela. … We continue to urge the international donor community to provide support for the crisis response so that Venezuelans displaced abroad and those enduring urgent humanitarian needs in Venezuela may live in dignity. The United States stands with the international community in supporting the region and we must all band together to support Venezuelans and the countries that host them. The United States cannot do it alone” (2/5).