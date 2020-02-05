menu

U.S. State Department Fact Sheet Provides Overview Of U.S. Assistance To Venezuela

Feb 05, 2020

U.S. Department of State: Delivering Life-Saving Humanitarian Relief to Venezuelans in Need
This fact sheet provides an overview of U.S. assistance to Venezuela, noting, “Since 2017, the United States has provided over $656 million in aid to the Venezuela crisis, of which nearly $473 million is humanitarian assistance for the close to 4.8 million Venezuelans who have been forced to flee their country and those facing acute humanitarian needs inside Venezuela” (2/4).

