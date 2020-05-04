U.S. Continues Efforts To Respond To Global COVID-19 Pandemic, Develop Vaccines, Therapeutic Interventions

U.S. Department of State: Update: The United States is Continuing to Lead the Response to COVID-19

This fact sheet provides an update on U.S. efforts to respond to COVID-19 globally, noting, “Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the U.S. Government has committed more than $775 million in emergency health, humanitarian, economic, and development assistance specifically aimed at helping governments, international organizations, and NGOs fight the pandemic. This funding, provided by Congress, will save lives by improving public health education, protecting health care facilities, and increasing laboratory, disease-surveillance, and rapid-response capacity in more than 120 countries” (5/1).

U.S. Department of State: The U.S. is Leading the Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic and Developing a Vaccine

This media note discusses U.S. efforts to develop vaccines and therapeutic interventions for the novel coronavirus (5/4).